Friday, April 21, 2017
Spectacular video of a 400' wide waterfall in the Antarctic
400' wide waterfall. Scary!
Posted by Susan W. Kieffer at 6:16 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This blog follows and explains the processes behind interesting geological events. The emphasis is on those events that are energetic, explosive, and have led to, or have the potential to lead to, disasters.
#1 in list of Best Sellers: Geology, from May 2013 to March 2014. LibraryJournal.com
No comments:
Post a Comment